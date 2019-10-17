Hot Apple Productions AZ to produce new Scottsdale SkyFest & Balloon Glow

The nation’s “largest” hot air balloon ride company will premiere a new event Thanksgiving weekend 2020 – the Scottsdale SkyFest & Balloon Glow.

Hot Apple Productions AZ, LLC — sister company to Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Co. — will produce a new event featuring a weekend of activities including hot air balloon mass ascensions and glows in the evenings, a holiday arts and crafts bazaar, a kids zone, a beer garden, live music and entertainment from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“We want to give residents and visitors alike a different kind of Thanksgiving Weekend experience,” said Scott Appelman, president of Hot Apple Productions AZ, LLC., in a prepared statement.

“Instead of spending their weekend in line at Big Box stores, people can be outside, enjoying the great Valley of the Sun weather, experiencing hot air ballooning, and the magic of a balloon glow.”

Mr. Appelman’s other companies have been producing successful events for nearly four decades, the release said, citing Hot Apple Productions 43rd annual Labor Day Lift Off event in Colorado Springs, which reportedly became the largest hot air ballooning event in Colorado with more than 80 hot air balloons and more than 175,000 spectators.

The parent company, Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co., which will be provide all the hot air balloon rides for SkyFest & Balloon Glow, is also the official hot air balloon ride company of the largest hot air balloon festival in the world – the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

“Scottsdale SkyFest & Balloon Glow is poised to be the Valley’s next signature, must- attend event,” said Michael Stavros of M Culinary Concepts, the caterer for WestWorld, in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to work with Hot Apple Productions to develop fantastic food and beverage elements that add to the SkyFest experience.”

“We love events, and know what it takes to do them correctly,” Appelman added.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Scottsdale, M Culinary and AZ Foothills Magazine on this event. We know it will be hugely popular.”

