Hotel Adeline opens in central Scottsdale

Hotel Adeline, the new Scottsdale hotel at 5101 N. Scottsdale Road, is now open to the public.
During its soft opening period, the hotel will offer limited service and 40 percent of its guest rooms will be available, while undergoing final preparations including the completion of its food and beverage offerings, pool, fitness center and meeting and event spaces, according to a press release. There is a special rate which starts at $115 per night.
Los Angeles-based ESI Ventures developed the hotel and New Orleans-based HRI Lodging, LLC will manage it. The 4.5-acre property makes its debut following a $12 million renovation.
Hotel Adeline offers 213 guest rooms, including five 700-square-foot king suites. Details include modern wood furniture with a retro flair, built-in live edge work desks, mixed textures and geometric patterns, walk-in rainfall showers, 50-inch LG Smart TVs, RFID keyless room entry and complimentary Wi-Fi access.
In the coming weeks, Hotel Adeline will debut its dining concepts including a full-service Mediterranean-American restaurant and lounge, a fast-casual breakfast and lunch café with a late-night grab-and-go bar and a pool bar, all created in partnership with local restaurateur Ryan Jocque.
Upon completion, Hotel Adeline’s 3,000-square-foot zero edge pool will be the centerpiece of the property, surrounded by 16 cabanas, spacious courtyards with fire pits and a multi-purpose elevated deck.
A fitness center will offer guests the latest Precor cardio and strength training equipment.
