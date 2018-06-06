Hyatt names new GM for Scottsdale resort

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch has named Dena Roady general manager of the 493-room property.

After graduating from California State University Chico with her Bachelor of Science in resort and lodging management, Ms. Roady began her 22-year career as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, according to a release.

She has since managed on-site teams at Hyatt properties across the country, most recently as general manager of the Andaz 5th Avenue in New York City.

She also was a corporate rooms manager at Hyatt’s corporate office in Chicago where she opened seven hotels, including four acquisitions into the Hyatt brand.

She returns to Hyatt Regency Scottsdale where she was senior director of rooms from 2010 to 2012.

“Our associates at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale are the reason that our guests return year after year,” Ms. Roady stated. “Their warmth, genuine hospitality and longevity are what make this resort like coming ‘home.’ It is a pleasure to return to this special resort and to be working with such a dedicated team.”

Ms. Roady and her husband, Tim, a golf professional, live in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.