Imelda Hartley to headline NAWBO May meeting

Female entrepreneurs are invited to learn keys to success from Imelda Hartley, owner of Imelda’s Happy Tamales, at the May 9 Rise Up! meeting, which the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) will present.



Imelda Hartley

The free meeting will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and is part of NAWBO’s Rise Up! Quarterly program to promote diversity and inclusion, according to a press release.



“Imelda brings an extraordinary life story that has brought her full circle into her business today, and you will absolutely be inspired and amazed,” Phaedra Earhart, NAWBO Rise Up! program director, said in a prepared statement. “We will serve a light breakfast, and of course, tamales.”



Laurie Battaglia and Tish Times, Rise Up! facilitators, will sit down with Ms. Hartley for an interview-style program to explore her passion for life and her tireless advocacy for human rights.



Ms. Hartley is a mother of 14, a domestic violence survivor and an ambassador for the United Nations through the USA-UN Program. She is from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico and is a graduate of the Seed Spot Social Entrepreneurship Program in 2015, a release states.



“At NAWBO Phoenix, we recognize that there is a wealth of women business owners that are not represented in our chapter and we want to change that,” Ms. Times and Ms. Battaglia said in a joint statement.



“One in three women business owners are women of color; five percent of millennials are business owners. Our goal is to have the members of our chapter represent the community at large. NAWBO Phoenix is focused on increasing diversity and fostering inclusion this year and we need your assistance to Rise Up! The business case for diversity has never been clearer and thus leveraging diversity should be a part of every successful company’s talent decisions.”



Rise Up! is a quarterly program targeted to attract a diverse group of women business owners who want to grow their businesses, while also having conversations about the benefits of inclusion and diversity.



The May 9 NAWBO Rise Up! Workshop will be at the Maricopa Small Business Development Center, 108 N. 40th St. in Phoenix.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.