International Cruise and Excursions acquires Lateral assets

A view of Lateral’s office. ICE acquired Lateral’s assets. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based International Cruise and Excursions, Inc. (ICE) — a global provider of travel and lifestyle-based loyalty, rewards and incentive programs — has acquired specific assets from Lateral, Inc. — a global technology company with a track record for travel solutions.



The acquired assets include key personnel and intellectual property related to artificial intelligence applications in travel and mobile-first software development, according to a press release.



With this acquisition, ICE adds industry expertise to its core platform development that complements the company’s primary discipline of innovative travel and leisure technology.



Ciprian Morar

The addition of Lateral’s travel industry experts will facilitate the accelerated delivery of new ICE products, features and functionality, while introducing new capabilities, improved performance and operating efficiencies to the ICE platform, a release claims.



The acquisition will also accelerate the development of international solutions, mobile-first designs and AI-based technology as part of ICE’s offering to its customers.



With this partnership, Lateral’s Founder and CEO, Ciprian Morar, takes on the role of Chief Design and Technology Officer at ICE.



“We are delighted to partner with Ciprian and the Lateral team,” John Rowley, CEO and co-founder of ICE, said in a prepared statement.



“With this acquisition and strategic partnership, we are well positioned to accelerate the expansion of our platform and ecosystem globally, while continuing to innovate and create the best-of-breed travel and leisure technology solutions.”

