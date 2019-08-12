International Cruise & Excursions makes its largest donation to A New Leaf

International Cruise & Excursions raised over $11,000 for A New Leaf, filling over 800 backpacks with school supplies. (Submitted photo)

International Cruise & Excursions, Inc. had its annual Fill-A-Backpack Drive during the month of July to raise funds and donate school supplies to its local nonprofit community partner, A New Leaf.

The internal International Cruise & Excursions Charity Committee raised more than $11,000 from employees at its Scottsdale headquarters, helping to fill over 800 backpacks with binders, notebooks, calculators, pencils, markers, glue, rulers and many other school supplies.

This drive marks International Cruise & Excursions’s largest donation ever to A New Leaf, according to a press release.

“Being able to make a difference in the lives of the children and families who use A New Leaf’s services and programs is so meaningful to all of us at ICE,” Marcia Rowley, COO at International Cruise & Excursions, said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful to our generous employees for donating their time and resources to make these drives successful every year, and to our partners at A New Leaf, who make such a significant impact in the community.”

For more than 45 years, A New Leaf has helped local Phoenix families through homeless and domestic violence shelters and services, youth residential programs, foster care programs, behavioral health services, and affordable housing communities.

In 2018, the organization served over 32,000 residents across the Valley, a release claims.

In 2016, International Cruise & Excursions learned many of the children utilizing A New Leaf’s services had to use duct tape to seal holes in their shoes. Thereafter, in addition to donating backpacks and school supplies, International Cruise & Excursions also started donating retail store gift cards so families could purchase new shoes.

For this year’s drive, International Cruise & Excursions donated $2,000 in gift cards for new shoes, as well as an additional $3,000 to further support A New Leaf’s charitable initiatives.

Executives and children from A New Leaf visited the International Cruise & Excursions headquarters Friday, Aug. 2 to pick up the donated items and meet some of the employees who contributed to the drive.

“Each year, approximately 85% of the school supplies we receive and distribute to students in need come from ICE,” Joe Dulin, certified fund raising executive and chief philanthropy officer at A New Leaf, said in a prepared statement.

“ICE goes above and beyond to help provide the supplies and services that our kids and families throughout the community need.”

Earlier this year through another internal fundraising drive, International Cruise & Excursions donated $7,000 and necessities such as toiletries and food to A New Leaf. International Cruise & Excursions has partnered with A New Leaf since 2007.

