IYA MedAesthetics announces Scottsdale grand opening this fall

IYA MedAesthetics will open at the Shops at Gainey Village, 8787 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 105. (Submitted photo)

Opening in Scottsdale this fall is IYA MedAesthetics, a cosmetic, non-surgical enhancement clinic.

The new 5,000+ square-foot medspa will be located in the Shops at Gainey Village, 8787 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 105, according to a press release on the new medical cosmetic service facility opening in the Scottsdale area.

The luxury cosmetic treatment center will be headed by owners and medical directors, Drs. Scott Gerrish, DO and Ayad Agha, DO, who bring more than 40 years of combined experience to the Valley, the release said.

They will offer state-of-the-art technologies, current cosmetic, non-surgical enhancement procedures and treatments, and nationally sought after medical direction in the new facility.

“We are excited to bring the highest level of medical cosmetic procedures and treatments available to Scottsdale,” said Dr. Gerrish, owner of IYA MedAesthetics, in a prepared statement.

“The advanced technologies and our extensive knowledge of these procedures will allow members of the community to look and feel their very best.”

Services will include personalized treatments for men and women of all ages seeking non-surgical cosmetic rejuvenation, the release said, adding that IYA will offer a full range of face and body procedures, from anti-aging programs to vein treatments and full body scans/VIP physicals.

To celebrate the grand opening, five winners will receive a complimentary Hollywood Laser Peel. Plus, guests will receive a complimentary Hollywood Laser Peel with the purchase of a service, according to the release.

To learn more about the contest: iyamedspa.com.

