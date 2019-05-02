Jabz Boxing partners with Girls on the Run

Scottsdale’s Jabz Boxing will sponsor the Girls on the Run 5K on May 4. (Submitted photo)

Jabz Boxing announced its partnership with Girls on the Run serving Maricopa and Pinal counties, a nonprofit physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be healthy, joyful and confident.



To kick off the partnership, Jabz Boxing — a full-body circuit workout that utilizes boxing inspired exercises designed specifically for women with two locations in Scottsdale — will sponsor the upcoming Girls on the Run 5K Saturday, May 4 in Phoenix, according to a release.



“It’s truly an honor to partner with an organization like Girls on the Run,” Kimberlee White, CEO and co-founder of Jabz Boxing, said in a prepared statement.



“Being a female-specific fitness concept ourselves, this event aligns perfectly with what we set out to do in our community — building an empowering experience for women.”



Girls on the Run uses running to inspire and motivate girls, encourage a lifelong appreciation of health and fitness and help them build confidence through accomplishment.



The organization envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams, a release states.



“We are thrilled that Jabz Boxing is a sponsor of Girls on the Run serving Maricopa & Pinal Counties,” Meagan Kukowski, executive director, said in a prepared statement.



“This sponsorship will help further the mission of the organization and make an impact on the lives of the more than 1,400 girls we will serve throughout this year.”

