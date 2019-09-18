Jabz Boxing Studio partners with PCH, hosts charity classes in September

Jabz Boxing Studios is hosting charity classes for childhood cancer throughout September at participating locations. File photos

Jabz Boxing, a full-body circuit workout using boxing-inspired exercises designed for women, has partnered with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to benefit the “Step Up. Stop Cancer.” campaign.

Participating Jabz locations will host charity event classes to raise funds for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the hospital, according to a press release, noting that charity class dates and times vary by location.

“We are honored to have a partnership with the Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” said Kimberlee White, CEO and co-founder of Jabz Boxing, in a prepared statement.

“This is an amazing hospital that helps kids during their battle all while making advancements toward finding a cure. There’s no better way to help out during National Childhood Cancer Awareness month than to fundraise for a critical organization like this.”

Phoenix Children’s Hospital has committed to five gift cards from its partners to the Jabz location that raises the most money. The hospital is also providing other incentives for the second and third locations that raise the most money.

“Jabz Boxing is a perfect fit for what we look for in our partnerships; the brand is deeply committed to fighting the disease and we’re excited to spread awareness to more members of the community,” said Tim Harrison, Phoenix Children’s Hospital vice president of corporate partnerships and special events, in a prepared statement.

“We’re so grateful for the Jabz members that will be getting involved to help Knock Out Childhood Cancer for good.”

Jabz Boxing began franchising in 2013 and has grown to 20 franchise locations in Arizona, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the release.

Visit: jabzboxing.com.

