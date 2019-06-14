Jabz Boxing to host junior summer camp

Jabz Boxing, a full-body circuit workout that utilizes boxing inspired exercises designed specifically for women, announced it has launched its Jabz Juniors Summer Camp at several locations, including the Scottsdale Thunderbird site.

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women is in Scottsdale. Above, a woman pummels an upper-cut bag at a Jabz location. (Submitted photo)

The new program aimed to teach young girls to be confident, happy and strong while being part of an encouraging community. The Jabz Boxing Scottsdale location that will participate is at 13610 N. Scottsdale Road.

“We’ve been empowering women with our boxing-inspired classes for years; now it’s time to use this same positivity to boost the spirits of the younger generation,” Kimberlee White, co-founder and CEO of Jabz Boxing, said in a prepared statement.

“We can’t wait to kick off the program this summer and show girls how confident they can be through these workouts.”

Jabz Juniors Summer Camp is for girls of all fitness levels ages 8-14 years old, with classes four days a week in June and July. Specific dates and times are location-specific.

The classes promote overall well-being and fitness through a variety of workouts, including yoga, nutrition class, a full-body workout and much more.

