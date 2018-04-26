Jan Miller joins south Scottsdale law firm Blythe Grace

Jan Miller has joined Blythe Grace, 3260 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, as paralegal and will help the firm with substantive legal work as well as support day-to-day operations.
She is a certified closing agent, attended Daytona Beach State College and belongs to the Phoenix Paralegal Institute and National Notary Association, according to a press release.
“I am thrilled to join this team of exceptional people,” Ms. Miller said in a prepared statement. “The Blythe Grace team has been extremely welcoming to me and I am excited to help them make a difference in peoples lives.”
“Jan joins us with years of legal experience and she could not be a better fit for the team,” Robert Reder, Blythe Grace managing partner, said in a prepared statement. “Her knowledge and expertise will be valuable to us and our clients.”
Blythe Grace specializes in litigation, employment law and corporate and limited liability company matters. They offer clients large firm experience with small firm pricing and attention, a release states.
