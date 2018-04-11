Jersey Mike’s Subs raises nearly $150,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital 

A national sandwich chain raised $148,405 in the Phoenix area during the company’s 8th Annual Day of Giving, company officials stated in a release.
The money will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital and was raised during a national campaign that brought in more than $6 million. The fundraiser culminated March 28 when 1,360 Jersey Mike’s restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to more than 170 charities.
“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 8th Annual Month of Giving in March,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, stated in the release.
“Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people’s lives, and the over $6 million raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities.”
During March, customers were invited to visit their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and donate to a designated charity partner, which included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.
For more information about Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving, visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.
