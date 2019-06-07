Jewish Family & Children’s Service receives generous grant

Jewish Family & Children’s Service, a strategic partner of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, was recently awarded a $237,600 grant.

The grant allows the nonprofit organization the opportunity to continue its various Jewish Community Services programs throughout the Valley, according to a press release, adding that the Federation continued its funding of the senior concierge position, providing $36,083 to JFCS.

Recipients of the Federation grants were awarded based on the alignment with the organization’s four core impact areas of enriching senior lives; engaging the next generation; supporting Israel and Jewish communities worldwide; and building community, according to the release.

“JFCS strengthens our community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. In addition, we provide services specific to the Jewish community, which is a direct correlation to the Federation’s core impact areas,” said JFCS president and CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson in a prepared statement.

Among programs benefiting from the strategic partner grant are:

Jewish Community Services -includes Career Services, Aleinu – community outreach & education, older adult programs, helping hands – emergency financial assistance, holocaust survivor services, Jewish Crisis and Response Team and holiday programs.

JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment -the only Jewish senior center in the Greater Phoenix area, offers classes and activities appealing to a variety of interests

Hospital Chaplaincy -provides one-to-one, short-term support to patients and their families in hospitals throughout the Valley

“We are grateful to the Federation for their ongoing support of the Jewish Community Services programs JFCS offers to our community,” said Gail Baer, JFCS vice president of philanthropic services, in a prepared statement.

“Whether we are providing career services, grief counseling or emergency financial assistance, our Jewish Community Services programs fulfill a critical need in the community.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.