Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, partner Don Myles earns high ranking

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli announces that the firm and partner, Donald Myles, Jr. are recognized by Chambers USA 2019.



Noted as a “highly-regarded annual rankings of law firms and attorneys worldwide,” according to a press release, Chambers USA created a new general category for insurance law in Arizona.



Based on extensive market research, the firm’s insurance practice and Mr. Myles have each earned a Band 1 ranking, which is the highest ranking awarded by Chambers, the release said.



With more than 36 years of experience, Mr. Myles focuses his practice on defending clients in cases involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims, bad faith and extra-contractual liability, professional liability, and insurance coverage and fraud.

He is the 2018-2019 president of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, and a past-president of USLAW Network and the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel.



Also a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, Mr. Myles is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and a fellow of the American College of Coverage and Extracontractual Counsel.

In 2016 and 2018, he was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America as “Lawyer of the Year,” and has been listed in Southwest Super Lawyers since 2012.

Chambers USA is an annual legal publication highlighting individual and firm rankings based on researchers’ findings regarding technical legal ability, client service, value, due diligence, industry knowledge and professional conduct, the release added.

