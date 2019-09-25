Joseph Mills named Boulders Resort new executive chef

Phoenix chef Joseph Mills has joined the Boulders Resort & Spa as executive chef.

In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s six kitchens including the Palo Verde Restaurant, the Grill Kitchen and Bar, the Spotted Donkey Cantina, the Spa Café, the Discovery Lounge and in-room dining.

He plans to oversee menu development with food preparation that respects the integrity of the region by incorporating local Arizona ingredients and freshly foraged produce from the resort’s own organic garden, according to a press release.

“Chef Joseph brings a strong and detailed focus in creating modern menus, sourcing local ingredients, with simple and elegant presentation to our food and beverage programs,” said Brian Archibald, the Boulders director of food and beverage.

“He is a food forward and integrity ingredient driven chef, that focuses on showcasing the ingredients itself paired with simple modern techniques while adding Mediterranean flavors.”

With over two decades of culinary and hospitality experience, Mr. Mills hails from the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel, a 4-Diamond Hotel boasting fine dining restaurants such as EST Prime Steakhouse.

He also worked in highly respected kitchens in California such as the Westin Bonaventure, Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles, the Hyatt Westlake and Four Seasons Newport Beach.

Mr. Mills then held culinary posts in Phoenix kitchens that included the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, and the Arizona Biltmore.

Mr. Mills grew up in the Pacific Northwest, where the “farm to table” approach to food was standard. He is a graduate of a Le Cordon Bleu program in Portland, Oregon and holds a degree in Western Culinary Arts.

He currently resides in north Phoenix with his wife and two children.

