The Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Scottsdale has launched a new program offering top-tier ballroom dance instruction to children and teens.

The new Junior Branch program will be led by two world-renown instructors with a history of coaching a number of world and European ballroom dance champions.

The Junior Branch dance program is available at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Scottsdale, 10135 E. Via Linda, Suite C116.

“We are a family of three generations of dancers. Over the years we’ve develop our own training system that proved to be very successful in Europe and now we are excited to share what we know with kids in the United States,” said Natalia Biedniagina, one of the owners of the studio and Junior Branch instructor.

“We fell in love with Arizona a few years ago, when we came for coaching here, and Scottsdale stole our hearts because it is so beautiful. It became our dream to open our own studio here and now our dream became a reality.”

“We are not changing the direction of our dance studio in Scottsdale, because Fred Astaire has such a great program for adults that truly works” continues Roman Myrkin, another owner of the studio.

“We are adding Junior Branch because training adults and children are two different things. We work with children ages 5 through 21,” he added.

“During these ages, all kids are going through an intense growing process and we know how to address each stage of development, help them train and lead them into achieving their dreams. There are so many talented kids in the U.S. and we are very excited to get to work with them, and hopeful that local families will support our efforts.”

Three dance couples from Junior Brunch at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Scottsdale already competed at one of the biggest dance competitions in California and brought home three first-place awards, one second- and one third-place medal, which is the highest score among all the junior couples representing Arizona in California.

“That was our first try with our dance couples in the USA, and we were not sure what to expect. But now, after seeing the results, we feel great,” says Ms. Biedniagina.

“We will make Scottsdale a new Ballroom Dance Capital for kids in the U.S.,” she added.

To learn more about the new Junior Branch, call 626-629-4649, email, rmyrkin@fredastaire.com or visit https://www.fredastaire.com/scottsdale.

