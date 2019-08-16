Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market ‘finds’ items and more at WestWorld, Sept. 13-15

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is Sept. 13-15 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. (Photos by Sydney Jones)

More than 150 vintage curators, handmade artisans from across the country will gather at WestWorld of Scottsdale for the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market.

Valley residents can mark their calendars for the extravaganza on Sept. 13-15 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, as there will be 120,000 square feet featuring vendors selling unique items and designs, according to a press release.

Times for the extravaganza include a Friday night shopping VIP event 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept.13; early entry 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and general admission, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15.

Vintage enthusiasts will not only enjoy the booths featuring vintage and handmade items, but Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will also have live music, food, drinks, photo-ops and “infinite amounts of design inspiration,” the release said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a package of disinfectant wipes, diapers/wipes, or feminine care products to donate to Maggie’s Place — an organization that provides houses of hospitality and ongoing support for pregnant and parenting women in need — and receive $1 off admission with donation.

Other dollar-off discounts given at the gate only include military discounts; those wearing official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel. Kids 12 and under are free. The venue charges $5 per vehicle for parking. Carpooling is encouraged.

VIP and Early Entry Tickets: junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

See: junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com/markets/scottsdale-market.

