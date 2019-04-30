KaiZen Progressive Health to host grand reopening

KaiZen Progressive Health, 15300 N. 90th St. in Scottsdale, is having a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, to introduce to patients the various new to treatments to extend a person’s life and live pain free without surgery.



Dr. Steve Hruby (Submitted photo)

The staff will be available to explain the many new services being offered, according to a press release.



For the past 20 years, Dr. Steve Hruby has been finding and using non-invasive solutions to treat patients suffering from joint pain due to an injury or degeneration of the knee, hip, shoulder as well as common conditions of arthritis, migraines, tendon tears and plantar fasciitis.



The grand reopening will feature a variety of health partners patients can meet in person to discuss the new methods available to them.



These will include Gramz (a CBD company), Live Colder Cryo, EnerJoy Fitness, B-Fit Naturally, Kaizen’s Acupuncturist, Fit Living, The Exercise Coach, Steven Hunter and NeuroForce1.



Attendees will have a chance to win door prizes, demo the new equipment and explore the new technologies in health and wellness, a release states.



During the reopening, Dr. Hruby will talk about regenerative treatments that use a bodies natural ability for healing as well as Amniotic Regenerative Cell Therapy to restore joints to be flexible and pain free. In a separate lecture, Dr. Hruby will explain the new way of living through longevity.

