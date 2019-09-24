Kaleidoscope Juice pours in to the Shops at Gainey Village

Kaleidoscope Juice will open its newest outlet at the Shops in Gainey Village, 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, in Scottsdale in October.

Kaleidoscope Juice welcomes fifth shop in Gainey Village (Submitted photo)

Kaleidoscope uses the organic ingredients, locally when able, to offer healthy food fast, according to a press release.

Locally owned and operated since 2008, Kaleidoscope, open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., now has five locations.

In addition to the new location, the company plans for more expansion and will open another location in upcoming months, the release noted.

The new 1,000 square-foot space at Gainey Village will have a French Moroccan design, featuring a bar and lounge seating, a large community table and a patio for guests to stay or take their orders to go.

A countertop fresh press juice machine will also be a new addition allowing team members to press juices to order throughout the day.

“We are delighted to open this new, beautiful location in the neighborhood where I started the company delivering juices to people’s homes,” said Alexandra Maw, Kaleidoscope Juice founder/owner, in a prepared statement.

“We believe in the vibrancy of Kaleidoscope and look forward to sharing our passion for healthy, healing foods with the Scottsdale community.”

Kaleidoscope’s mission is said to nourish and heal through nutrition. The company’s recipes and ingredient combinations are science-based and target specific needs or deficiencies.

The 100 percent organic menu has cold press fruit and vegetable juices, shakes, salads, sandwiches, protein and breakfast bowls and gluten-free snacks, including its protein cookies.

A new smoothie menu was recently launched with 10 drinks including the Keto Meal, Royal Bee and Longevity, the release added.

