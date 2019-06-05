Kimmelman joins Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Camelback Tower agents

Brad Kimmelman, New York broker and former Scarsdale Brokerage manager, joins Russ Lyon Sotheby Camelback Tower. (Submitted photo)

Russ Lyon Sotheby International Realty recently added real estate agent Brad Kimmelman to the Camelback Tower.

Mr. Kimmelman is described as a detail-oriented, customer service-focused professional whose dedication to his clients made him a “leader in the luxury real estate field,” according to a press release.

His success comes from a history of putting the client first, the release noted.

“When I make you No. 1, I elevate myself and all those around me. This is paramount to a smooth and expedient transaction,” said Mr. Kimmelman in a prepared statement.

“Picking an office to join in Arizona was a no-brainer for me. Since I have been an ambassador for the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty was the perfect choice to continue my Sotheby’s sales career!”

His experience includes managing a New York Sotheby’s International Realty office as a top producing broker, the release detailed about his history with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, which has numerous realty experts in the field of luxury real estate.

“Brad Kimmelman is an extraordinary addition to our Camelback Tower office,” said sales manager, Heather McNamara, in a prepared statement.

“Brad’s advertising and marketing background led to his success as a top producing sales agent and as a manager of one of the most prestigious real estate offices in the Sotheby’s International Realty network. That, mixed with his ability to relate to people and his knowledge of the industry, will lead to his success at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.”

