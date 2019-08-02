Lauren Green gets promoted to Paradigm Technology workforce manager

Paradigm Technology Workforce Manager Lauren Green (Submitted photo)

Paradigm Technology has announced the appointment of Lauren Green to lead as workforce manager for the company.

Ultimately serving as a senior team leader, Ms. Green, a member of Paradigm Technology for the last four years, is noted to have excelled and consistently advanced within the company’s business transformation practice, according to press release.

Ms. Green will use her first-hand client experiences, leveraging project management principles to guide Paradigm’s workforce management and implement employee engagement, skill, performance, and overall experience programs, the release said.

“I’m really looking forward to working more closely with a different facet of the Paradigm family! And, this new role will allow me to channel my energy into what I am most passionate about, which is talent management and performance leadership,” said Ms. Green in a prepared statement.

She will transition from a client support role to a corporate position where she will liaise with Paradigm leadership, talent acquisition, account, practice and engagement management communities, developing and implementing workforce- related programs to increase staff efficiency, optimization, engagement, and retention, according to the release.

“As a leader, it’s rewarding when a long-term employee takes the initiative to grow within a company. Lauren is a mature, self-starter who has delivered great success working directly with our client. I know she will excel in her new role and I look forward to positive workforce changes the company sees through her direction,” said Ann Berberich, vice president of practices and talent, in a prepared statement.

