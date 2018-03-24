Lavidge wins four honors at 2018 Phoenix ADDY Awards

LAVIDGE, a Phoenix-based unified agency offering advertising, public relations and digital marketing services, earned four awards at the 2018 Phoenix ADDY Awards including one gold, two silver and one bronze award.
LAVIDGE saw three clients recognized across several categories. Notably, IO Data photography won a gold award for combining a world-renowned car photographer with a data storage facility, and McDonald’s took home silver for its creative execution in a radio advertisement. LAVIDGE took home two awards for its work with PROSE: silver for the introduction animation and Bronze for a comprehensive ad campaign.
Alicia Wadas, executive vice president and chief operating officer for LAVIDGE, was also honored as she was presented the Phyllis Ehlinger Women of Excellence Award for her outstanding efforts and contributions to the advertising industry, as well as her dedication to philanthropy and mentorship.
Held Thursday, March 8 at the Phoenix Art Museum, The Phoenix ADDY’s is the first of a three-tier process. Once an ADDY is won, winners compete against their fellow winners in a district-wide competition. Winners of the district competition will then move onto the national portion of the ADDY’s. The mission of the ADDY’s is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.
“I’m extremely proud of the work our team has assembled for our clients,” said Bob Case, chief creative officer at LAVIDGE. “While it’s encouraging to be awarded for our efforts, creating solutions that move the needle for our clients is what matters most.”
