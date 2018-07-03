LDV Wine Gallery offers special events during July LDV Wine Gallery at 6951 E. 1st St., Scottsdale, is offering a series of special events throughout July. Horizontal Wine Tasting Event, 6-8 p.m. July 7. LDV Winery offers guests an opportunity to hear from LDV’s winemaker to learn about and taste the evolution of LDV’s award-winning wines. Cost is $45 per person for the general public and $35 per person for LDV Wine Club members and includes wine and nibbles.

Summer Vineyard-to-Table Supper Club, 6-8:30 p.m. July 10. This limited-seating dinner encompasses a wine-inspired yet casual experience that celebrates the vineyard to table journey. Hosted by LDV Winery owners and winemakers Curt Dunham and Peggy Fiandaca, guests will enjoy a nibbling reception, and three courses prepared by Curt and Peggy, along with three LDV wines designed to pair perfectly with each recipe. Cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity; payment is required to reserve seat and space is limited to just 20 guests.

“Corks, Crafts and Wine,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 21. For $15, participants can enjoy making wine-related crafts while enjoying a glass of wine and nibbles in a casual, informal setting. Cost also includes art supplies for the craft.

“Paint Your Pet with Tawny,” 5-7 p.m. July 25. Art, wine and pet lovers converge at Wine Down Wednesdayat LDV Wine Gallery during “Paint Your Pet with Tawny!” Artist Tawny Gamboa of Arte Del Amor, instructs participants on how to paint their pet’s likeness on a mini pre-sketched canvas. For $45, the two-hour class includes a glass of wine and all painting materials.

Wine Glass Painting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28. LDV Winery and Alexandria Reilly of Paint and Create AZ come together to offer a fun afternoon of painting, sipping and nibbling. Class includes a glass of wine, light bites byorganic chef Jennifer Johnson with Witnessing Nature in Food, and all painting supplies and instruction for $35 per person, per class. Call 768.0345 or email painteandcreateaz@gmail.com for more information. Call 480-664-4822 or visit www.ldvwinery.com to register. The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

