Local apartment communities host pet drive for HALO Animal Rescue

Halo truck and employees (Submitted photos)

Scottsdale-based multifamily management firm, P.B. Bell, recently hosted a pet drive across its 25 apartment communities and corporate office to collect more than $3,000 in donations for HALO Animal Rescue.

The various communities created colorful and fun dog houses for residents to place their donations in for donation boxes, according to a press release. Donations ranged from dog and cat food, pet beds, treats, toys, gift cards and other items included on HALO’s wish list.

“Since it was a first-time event, we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Kristina Rauscher, P.B. Bell marketing director, in a prepared statement.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our employees and residents. We filled up the entire HALO van with all kinds of donations.”

Following the drive’s success, P.B. Bell plans to turn the pet drive in to an annual event, the release said.

HALO Animal Rescue appreciated that P.B. Bell’s communities across the Valley held a pet drive for the organization, according to the release.

“We go through so many everyday items like these so it’s great when the community gives back,” said Erin Denmark, HALO Animal Rescue outreach manager, in a prepared statement.

P.B. Bell has a designated “Culture Club” that plans activities and events for the corporate and onsite teams. The club plans several events each year to promote one of its core values, the release said adding the importance of giving back to local communities.

