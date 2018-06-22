Local tech company promotes employee to COO

Provision Networks of Scottsdale has promoted Aaron Schweers to chief operating officer.

As COO, Mr. Schweers’ focus will be in two core business units: life cycle management of telecommunications services and the design, deployment and optimization of wireless local area networks, according to a release.

“Over the past six years, Aaron has excelled as our chief solutions architect,” Provision Networks CEO Clayton Straub stated. “He has learned every aspect of the operation and will strive to continually improve customer engagements.”

Mr. Schweers graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Iowa, and he has numerous industry certifications.

Through his 20-year career, Schweers has held positions in sales, pre-sales engineering, management and “has delivered complex technology solutions in every major industry vertical market,” the release stated.

“I am excited for this new opportunity with Provision Networks,” he said. “My first priority will be enhancing our operations by emphasizing processes that will allow us to scale the business to efficiently grow with the needs of our customers.”

Provision Networks is headquartered at 7333 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale.

