Lofts at The District to be completed in north Scottsdale by end of year

Rendering of Lofts at The District’s innovative, move-in ready creative office suites (Submitted photos)

A new loft-style office project is coming to north Scottsdale called Lofts at The District, targeting small- to mid-size tenants with high-end, innovative office space.

Courtesy of Phoenix-based commercial real estate investment and operating company George Oliver and Vancouver-based Kootenay Holdings, the lofts will be located east of the Scottsdale Quarter open-air retail center near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, according to a press release.

Lofts at The District will convert existing, underutilized, high-end commercial space into five upscale office suites identified as the East Loft and West Loft, and ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square feet, the release said.

The second-floor suites will serve as building bookends, featuring a mix of 12-foot ceilings and 20-foot vaulted peaks with window lines offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

All suites at Lofts at The District will also be move-in-ready, complete with high-end finishes and professionally designed modern interiors upon delivery, the release said.

“Many businesses in north Scottsdale cater to the area’s high-net-worth demographic, creating an ongoing need for mid-size, upscale office space,” said Kootenay Holdings President Shanni Eckford according to a prepared statement.

“Lofts at The District fits that demand perfectly and George Oliver is the obvious partner to give the project the polished, innovative touches that tenants in the area are looking for.”

Curt Kremer

“Our team is excited about the new partnership with Kootenay Holdings and feel this project will align seamlessly with our repositioning strategy,” said George Oliver Founder and Managing Partner Curt Kremer in a prepared statement.

“Tenants across the Valley want workspace that reflects a dynamic company culture and image. Lofts at The District fulfills that requirement and allows tenants to locate and grow their companies here in Scottsdale.”

Construction at Lofts at the District is scheduled to begin this month and complete before the end of the year. Ryan Timpani and Nick Bialkowski at Colliers International serve as the project’s exclusive leasing brokers. RSG Builders is the general contractor.

Upon delivery, Lofts at The District will join a growing list of George Oliver projects including The Quad in Scottsdale, CASA in Phoenix’s Uptown neighborhood, Junction 23 in the RiNo arts district of Denver and Upcycle, located in the eastside submarket in Austin, noted the release.

