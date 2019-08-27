Longtime P.B. Bell employees maintain 25-year friendship

Susan Hawthorne and Cindy Braegelmann both have 25 years working at P.B. Bell. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based P.B. Bell, which remains family owned for more than 40 years, has announced that two of its employees have more than 25 years each with the company.

P.B. Bell — specializing in development, acquisition and management of apartment communities — not only is noted for creating “exceptional living environments,” but exceptional work environments conducive to loyal, long-time employees, according to a press release.

For more than a decade, co-workers and Valley residents Susan Hawthorne and Cindy Braegelmann have worked in the P.B. Bell accounting department. Their friendship involves a connection during carpools to work, laughs, lunch dates and more, the release said.

From having the same thoughts to finishing each other’s sentences, the two ladies share a lot in common, inside and outside of work. Throughout the years, their friendship has grown to even attending major family events together.

In the office, the two are known by their coworkers to be inseparable, the release detailed.

“We started carpooling to work together and our friendship just grew from there,” said Ms. Braegelmann in a prepared statement.

“Susan has the best sense of humor and I love to laugh. It is really just a privilege to get to work with her.”

Their friendship, jokes and laughter is said to have flourished within an environment that encourages connections and a sense of community.

“It’s just always felt like a family here,” said Ms. Hawthorne in a prepared statement.

“They really get to know each of us, from our kids, our husbands to our entire family.”

“If one of our coworkers is looking for Susan and can’t find her, they will come to me,” Ms. Braegelmann said.

“They know that we’re never too far apart.”

