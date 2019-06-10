Lookout Home Watch receives accreditation for fifth year

Scottsdale-based Lookout Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year.

Lookout Home Watch Founders Mark and Susie Golub (Submitted photo)

The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release.

Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means it is a service that monitors vacation or primary home while the owner is not in residence.

Owners Mark and Susie Golub have been married since 1969 and moved to the Valley from Ohio in 2005. They founded Lookout Home Watch to provide a sense of security and peace of mind for the absentee homeowner, a release states.

Their home monitoring service offers periodic visual inspections of their clients’ homes and property, in order to discover and report any potential issues that may arise while they are away.

Prior to establishing Lookout Home Watch, Mr. Golub served in the U.S. Navy, was the owner and operator of an automotive parts supply business for 35 years, and he was a licensed real estate appraiser. He has many skills, including the ability to perform minor home repairs.

Mrs. Golub has been a preschool teacher and an interior decorator. The couple volunteers as Scottsdale Ambassadors, offering information to tourists in Old Town Scottsdale.

The couple says Lookout Home Watch is its only employment and business, so the two are totally committed to their clients, a release claims. They have old-school values and are dedicated to the highest standard of professional service.

Lookout Home Watch serves North Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Carefree, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Anthem and surrounding areas.

