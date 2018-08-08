Maaco maps course for Scottsdale expansion

Maaco, a paint and collision repair franchise, has announced a growth strategy that includes Scottsdale.

“We are bold about expectations for our franchising initiative in Scottsdale,” stated Dennis Elliott, vice president of development and franchising for Maaco.

“In fact, intrigue in Scottsdale is strong on two levels for our brand – individuals looking to build a business with strong ROI and growth potential; and sophisticated investors looking to grow rapidly through the consolidation and acquisition of mom-and-pop shops.”

More than 30 percent of the brand’s growth in 2017 came from acquiring and re-branding independent paint and collision repair shops, versus 10 percent the year prior, company officials stated in a release.

“Likewise, franchise momentum is building with franchisees seeking to take command of the paint and collision repair sector in undeveloped Maaco markets,” the release stated.

For more information: Maaco.com/franchise-opportunities.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.