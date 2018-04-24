Maracay Homes project notches prestigious innovative project award

Scottsdale-based Maracay Homes has announced its Hawthorn Manor community in Chandler as being selected as the winner of the Innovative Project, Residential award at the U.S. Green Building Council 2018 Arizona Leader Awards on Thursday, April 19.
Held during the USGBC’s 6th annual Heavy Medals Award Ceremony, the Arizona Leader Awards recognizes the leadership of Arizona building owners, designers and construction professionals who have earned LEED certification, according to a press release.
“Maracay’s commitment to constructing environmentally friendly homes began more than a decade ago, and since then, we’ve increased our use of green technology and sustainable building practices in an effort to protect the environment and build a better quality of life for Arizona homebuyers,” said Maracay Homes Product Development Manager Stephen Burris.
“This award not only represents a huge achievement in green construction but is a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into the development of Hawthorn Manor and many of Maracay’s other communities.”
Hawthorn Manor is in the fast-growing south Chandler region, just minutes away from the iconic downtown area and major East Valley employment centers, shopping and dining.
Each of the 84 homes within the gated enclave is registered with the certification goal of the LEED Certified designation with the USGBC and has been designed to use 30 to 50 percent less energy than typical homes, the release states.
The USGBC Arizona’s annual Heavy Medals Awards luncheon spotlights local green building leaders and recognizes building owners and their teams for extra efforts in accomplishing LEED® certification for their buildings.
