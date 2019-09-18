Marcus & Millichap arrange sale of a Scottsdale multi-unit property

7601 East Gray Road (Submitted photo)

Marcus & Millichap commercial real estate investment services firm has announced the sale of 7601 E. Gray Road, a 19,747-square-foot multi-tenant industrial/flex property in Scottsdale.

The property sold for $3,035,000 and is located a few blocks east of the Scottsdale Airpark airstrip, near the Loop 101, according to a press release, adding that the property with small-bay units consisting of traditional office/administrative, showroom, and warehouse space, is 100% occupied by eight tenants.

Jay Krew, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

“The buyer recently moved into the Phoenix area and was looking to liquidate a lower-yielding San Francisco multi-family property into a higher-yielding industrial property in the prestigious Scottsdale Airpark,” Mr. Krew said in a prepared statement.

By exclusively marketing to the firm’s clients and internal network of agents, he identified a group of investors specifically searching for 1031 exchange properties in the Valley, according to a press release.

After receiving multiple offers, he was able to procure the buyer, an investor in a 1031 exchange, added the release

