Marketing contract with Phoenix economic council OK’d by Scottsdale

The Scottsdale City Council has approved an annual contract with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council for $112,708 to help market the city to new business that could then locate in the city.

Since 1990, Scottsdale has partnered with GPEC, Maricopa County, 22 other communities and more than 160 private sector investors to bring economic development to the area.

“This contract will allow the city to continue to benefit from new business prospect opportunities during the coming fiscal year and utilize the research and marketing support offered by GPEC,” said Danielle Casey, the city’s economic development director, in a city staff report.

The cost of the agreement is determined utilizing 2017 office of employment and population statistics and the Arizona Department of Administration population estimate, which lists the city of Scottsdale as having a population of 242,540, calculated to be a $0.4647 per capita rate for a total of $112,708, according to a city staff report.

The contract, which was approved July 3, covers the 2018-19 fiscal year, ending June 30, 2019.

In the past five years, GPEC has assisted in 23 business relocating to Scottsdale, the staff report states. These businesses reportedly represent 3,210 new jobs region wide and $48 million in capital investment.

Northeast Valley Photojournalist Arianna Grainey can be reached by email at agrainey@newszap.com