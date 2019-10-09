Meet the Chef: Nottingham leads newly-opened Prep & Pastry at Scottsdale Waterfront

Prep & Pastry Partner Chef Kyle Nottingham (Submitted photo)

Name: Kyle Nottingham

Occupation: Partner Chef

Name/address/location of restaurant: Prep & Pastry (Tucson, Scottsdale), Commoner & Co. (Tucson), August Rhodes Market (Tucson)

How long have you been in business? 14 years

Briefly describe your business/services offered: Boutique Restaurant Group in Southern AZ with Prep and Pastry as our main concept. We offer brunch on the weekends and breakfast/lunch on weekdays with Instagramable food and memorable service.

Commoner & Co. is our neighborhood dinner spot in the foothills of northeast Tucson. We serve Farm to Table- new American cuisine with a focus on open fire and mesquite smoked items. August Rhodes Market is our Bakery/Market fast/casual concept in which we bake all of our bread for the company. Old world, slow fermented sourdough, baguettes, and other signature breads are the vehicle for deli style sandwiches served out of our café with a retail aspect. Fresh flower bouquets available daily as well as any of our breads.

What made you choose this line of work and why is it important or interesting to you? I chose to be a cook early in life after being inspired by my Uncle who was an Exec. Chef and mentored me in the first kitchen I worked at. I fell in love with the grind of working in the kitchen and the militant attention to detail and it gave me an outlet to be creative.

I always waned to be an artist, and this was my first job that gave me an opportunity to use my passion for art. It has always been important to me that I constantly pushed myself to be better and the kitchen was a perfect place for me because there is always room for improvement.

At the end of the day, what brings you the most joy or is the most rewarding aspect of your job? The most joy I have is that feeling at the end of the night when you’ve gotten through the dinner rush and feel that sensation of accomplishment. It’s something that I crave now. That feeling of overcoming something that feels like the hardest thing you’ve ever done and stretching your comfort zone.

I also love seeing the reaction of guests enjoying themselves while dining at any one of my restaurants. If I can help make memories and give someone a smile by the food they’re eating, I’ve done my job.

Prep & Pastry serves brunch on the weekends, and breakfast and lunch during the week at the Scottsdale Waterfront. (Submitted photo)

What separates you from your competition? I think my dedication to the pursuit of perfection always helps me continue to get better and better every day. My mind is always thinking critically and looking for details that can improve even if it’s something miniscule. Small positive changes, continuous improvement keeps me pushing and staying ahead of anyone that is stagnant.

Why did you choose to locate your business in the area? Scottsdale and the Phoenix area has always been a goal for us. We wanted to put ourselves with the industry leaders in town. It’s critical to surround yourself with greatness to aspire to reach that threshold.

Where are you from? Tucson, AZ.

Who was the biggest influence in your life? I’m fortunate that I have worked with incredible chefs and am constantly surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues that inspire me on many levels. I’d say the combination of working under Ken Harvey (Loews, Tucson) & Brandon Cathey (Miraval, AZ) shaped me into the chef I am today and were the benchmark to my growth.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to be a chef or in the restaurant industry? Learn as much as you can by reading, eating, staging, and just submerge yourself in the industry. Look up the best restaurants in your area and try to work there. Wash dishes. If you can wash dishes and then earn the trust to work with food from a chef, you’re on the right track.

Read the French Laundry cookbook a few times and keep Thomas Keller’s voice in your head as your culinary fairy godfather. Look up the Kaizen philosophy and apply it to everything you do. Keep it clean.

