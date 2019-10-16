Meet the Chef: ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho adds Robinson as new pastry chef

Scottsdale pastry chef, Clarissa Robinson, joined ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho in August. (Submitted photo)

Name: Clarissa Robinson

Occupation: Pastry Chef of Hotel Valley Ho

Name/address/location of restaurant: ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho / 6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale

How long have you been in business? Hotel Valley Ho originally opened in 1956 and reopened in 2005 after an $80 million renovation. ZuZu debuted as part of the reopening.

Briefly describe your business/services offered: Perfect for curious foodies, the recently revamped ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho serves up imaginative dishes from Executive Chef Russell LaCasce, unique sweets from yours truly (Pastry Chef Clarissa Robinson), brunch every day, and colorful cocktails in a stylish, mid-century modern space complete with a sleek bar and shaded patio. Choose a bottle from The Vine Vault, bring your friends for a special private dining experience in The Rosie Room, or enjoy dinner and a show at the interactive chef demo station dubbed The Kitchen Table. Reserve your next adventurous dining experience at ZuZu, where the table is set for an unforgettable meal.

The newly revamped interior at ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho opened in October. (Submitted photo)

What made you choose this line of work and why is it important or interesting to you? I chose a career in pastry because I love bringing joy to people’s lives. I learned early on that there are few things that can bring people instant joy quite like an eye-popping treat.

At the end of the day, what brings you the most joy or is the most rewarding aspect of your job? My absolute favorite part of my job is getting to watch our guests’ faces as their “Show Stopper” Shakes arrive at their tables. EVERYONE looks like a kid again for just a second!

What separates you from your competition? This is a difficult question that I’ve been asked a lot. I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing chefs in my career, and what I distilled from my experiences with them is that collaboration is the only true win-win in this industry. I’m naturally a very competitive person, but I truly believe that collaboration and healthy competition can co-exist, so I think my outlook is what sets me apart.

Why did you choose to locate your business in the area? Westroc Hospitality, based in Scottsdale, loves to take historic properties and turn them into something new. Hotel Valley Ho, with its iconic mid-century modern architecture, was a no brainer when it came to the restoration. Westroc was thrilled to help spur development and interest in Old Town Scottsdale, and to create a new hotel and restaurant concept in this historic space.

Where are you from? I was born in California. I grew up mostly in Gilbert, and my family and I now live in Cave Creek.

Who was the biggest influence in your life? My grandmother. We’ve baked together since I was a little girl, and she’s one of my biggest fans.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to be a chef or in the restaurant industry? I think the most important attribute for someone who wants to be a chef is self-belief; there’s a lot of criticism out there, so being confident is huge.

