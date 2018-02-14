Music and Arts opens new location in north Scottsdale

Music and Arts has announced the unveiling of its newest musical instrument store and lessons facility at 10290 N. 90th St. in Scottsdale.
The new store serves the residents of Scottsdale and the surrounding Valley by offering private and group lessons, instrument rentals, repairs and a wide assortment of instruments and accessories. The store also serves school music programs throughout the county, a press release states.
In celebration, a grand opening weekend is planned for Feb. 23–25 with specials on famous brands and multiple drawings for product giveaways from Fender and D’Addario.
“Since day one, services such as rentals, repairs and lessons have been an important part of our retail experience,” Music and Arts president Steve Zapf said in a prepared statement.
“Sixty six years ago our company founder, Benjamin O’Brien, opened the first Music and Arts in a small house in Bethesda, Md. Today, we are proud to serve communities across the entire US with his same level of dedication to students, parents, and music educators.”
Jeremy Mueller, national sales director, said each new location that opens becomes a solid part of the community.
“I attribute this to our fully-trained, friendly staff of musicians, our passion for music education and our commitment to providing a central source for ‘everything musical’ parents and students need—from instruments, to lessons, to accessories and advice.”
Music and Arts comprises more than 160 retail stores, more than 120 educational representatives and over 350 affiliate locations, according to a release.
In addition to carrying a wide assortment of top-name brands, most locations offer expert repairs and university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors.
