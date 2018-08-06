NAI Horizon adds supply-chain specialist, Scottsdale resident Jay Olson

NAI Horizon has bolstered its industrial properties footprint with the hiring of supply-chain specialist and Scottsdale resident Jay Olson, who joins the firm as an associate.

Mr. Olson comes to NAI Horizon after 25 years as President and Director of Operations for Sun Pac International, according to a press release.

He grew up in the manufacturing industry, working alongside his father for most of his life. His experience includes sales and manufacturing management, facilities operations and management, supply chain expertise, and research and development.

He is an industrial and manufacturing specialist at NAI Horizon. His previous experience also includes the buying and selling of industrial and manufacturing properties for his family’s business since 2001, a release states.

“Jay’s background in manufacturing allows him to add value with his unique perspective,” Terry Martin-Denning, principal and CEO of NAI Horizon, said in a prepared statement. “He understands industrial real estate from the user and owner standpoint and also from the manufacturing and business operational aspect.”

In 1994, Mr. Olson became president of his family’s food and beverage manufacturing facility. He has served as property manager for his family’s commercial and residential property investment interests for the past 18 years.

For six years, Mr. Olson was a firefighter for the City of Scottsdale Fire Department. He continues to be actively involved in the community, making a difference wherever he can. His volunteer work includes youth sports and municipal endeavors.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn my skills from my entrepreneurial father,” Mr. Olson said in a prepared statement. “I bring the work ethic that was embedded in me since childhood to my new role at NAI Horizon.”

A native of Detroit, Mr. Olson has lived in Scottsdale since 1973. He is the father of a daughter, 20, and a son, 17. He attended Scottsdale and Mesa community colleges.

