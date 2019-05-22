NAWBO to honor members, community at Desert Diamonds Awards Gala

Members of the National Association of Women Business Owners and community members will be honored at the annual Desert Diamonds Awards Gala.

NAWBO, Phoenix Chapter and guests will attend the June 12 event that begins 6 p.m. at Chateau Luxe, 1175 E Lone Cactus Drive in Phoenix, according to a press release.

Susan Casper, of ABC15 TV’s Sonoran Living Live, will emcee the event that includes dinner, according to a press release.

In addition to the awards ceremony, NAWBO’s 2019-2020 Board of Directors will be installed at the event and the graduates of its 2018-19 Mentoring Program will be introduced, the release said.



“Attendees can expect a fun evening of networking and being inspired by our award nominees,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, said in a prepared statement.



Attendees can expect to be inspired by the collaboration and successes of NAWBO members and community members who will be recognized in several award categories, said the release.

Finalists in the Community Award categories include:

Business Impact Award: Shatha Barbour, Hera Hub Phoenix; Christy Moore, Social Spin; and Lisa Scarpinato, Kitchen on the Street

Young Professional Award: Kina Harding, The Harding Firm; Kaitlyn Laney, Silverhawk Financial; and Taylor Wellman, Financial Potion

Finalists in the Chapter Award categories include:

Business Owner of the Year: Ginger Clayton, Elontec; Rosaria Cain, knoodle; and Karianne Munstedt, KarianneMunstedt.com

Member of the Year: Jean Briese, JeanBriese.com; Veronica Archer, Alerus; and Cindy Gordon, Business Rescue Coaching

Bridge Builder: Jean Briese, JeanBriese.com; Kathleen Gramzay, Kinesage; and Shatha Barbour, Hera Hub Phoenix

Spirit of NAWBO Sisterhood: Veronica Archer, Alerus; Julie Cook, Idea Three Creative; Laurie Battaglia, Aligned at Work; and Wendy Anderton, GlobalTies Arizona

Corporate Partner of the Year: SRP and In Business Magazine

Unsung Hero Award: Rosaria Cain, knoodle; Cindy Gordon, Business Rescue Coaching; and Ro Rusnock, Elements and Energy

The cost for the gala is $105 for members, $115 for guests, and $1,100 for a sponsored table of 10 people, noted the release.

For more information and reservations, visit: nawbophx.org.

