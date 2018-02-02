Ncounter opens new restaurant opens new location in north Scottsdale

Ncounter is celebrating its new Scottsdale location, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., with a Grand Opening Weekend from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16–18.
During those days, guests can get substantial discounts on beverages — $1 for espresso drinks and $3 for all beers and specialty cocktails — including their craft Bloody Marys, mimosas, frosé and the newest seasonal menu addition, Frozen Hot Chocolate, a press release states.
A portion of proceeds from the Grand Opening Weekend will benefit Waste Not, a local food rescue organization that picks up perishable food from food donors such as grocers, caterers, resorts and restaurants and delivers it the same day to a network of more than 100 nonprofit partners in Maricopa County.
“There’s a lot of excitement for this grand opening, and becoming involved in the local events and activities that make this location so special to the employees and residents who live and work nearby,” Kathryn Blackwell, president and chief marketing officer for Due North Holdings, said in a prepared statement.
“We’re pleased to celebrate the opening of our third location with the local community, and with Waste Not.”
In 2016, Due North Holdings acquired the Tempe-based Ncounter with intentions of opening additional locations in metro Phoenix and expanding the concept through franchising in new markets nationally and internationally.
The downtown Phoenix Ncounter opened in summer 2017 and the North Scottsdale location, near Loop 101 and Mayo Boulevard will be the third location.
