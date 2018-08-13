New Coldwell Banker agent brings years of experience, community involvement

Cher Redmond has associated with the North Scottsdale office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

She comes to the office with 15 years of real estate experience.

“I have loved real estate for a long time. A home is one of our basic needs to feel secure and happy, and I love helping people find and acquire their dream home by listening to their goals and needs,” Ms. Redmond stated in a release. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because they have been in business for more than 100 years and understand the needs of real estate agents, buyers and sellers.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Ms. Redmond was an agent with another brokerage.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business and communications. Active in her community, she has volunteered with the Minnesota Zoo, Junior League and has been chairperson for a program on violence against women.

Ms. Redmond also has created a program for seniors called Prime Timers, which brings seniors into schools to interact with students who may not have grandparents, according to the release.

A cancer survivor, she has worked with various cancer organizations to help promote awareness and early screenings.

She also has been a member of the Arabian Horse Association for 25 years.

