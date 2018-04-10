New Scottsdale restaurant takes flight(s) to another level 

PNPK, a full-service restaurant and wine bar featuring craft sliders and shareable flights of comfort food, is open at 23335 N. Scottsdale Road.
Named with nearby Pinnacle Peak Mountain in mind, the 2,600-square-foot venue is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and offers happy hour 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily. It also has a dog-friendly patio.
The concept of flights of food and drink recognize the restaurant’s proximity to the Scottsdale Airpark, owner Kellie Pruitt stated in a release.
On the menu is the option to mix and match more than a dozen craft sliders, each available on brioche bread, gluten-free bread or in lettuce wraps.
The sliders include a white cheddar angus burger with maple candied bacon and fresh jalapeños, Southern-fried chicken with a house-made spicy aioli sauce, slaw and dill pickles and a locally made Schreiner’s sausage topped with whole-grain mustard and garlic mashed potatoes.
Flights of sliders are offered two for $10, three for $14 and five for $22, the release stated.
PNPK also offers flights of bruschetta, deviled eggs, craft beer and wine flights, along with a variety of cocktails.
PNPK takes over its space from Grape Bistro, which also was owned by Ms. Pruitt.
“My husband and I loved Rock & Vine Bar & Grill, which back in the day was tucked into a cozy enclave in La Mirada shopping center in north Scottsdale, so when I heard the owners wanted to sell in 2014, I just went for it,” Ms. Pruitt stated.
Over the next two years, the business – which she renamed and rebranded as Grape Bistro – did well, “but she was tired of it being the best-kept secret in town,” according to the release. In February 2016, Grape was moved to a bigger space on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak.
In July 2016, due to a family tragedy, Pruitt was forced away from the day-to-day duties of running a restaurant, the release stated. “It was, in fact, time that Pruitt spent on Pinnacle Peak Mountain over the past 18 months that helped her through the worst of that time – another reason for the homage in name and menu at PNPK,” the release stated.
“Earlier this year, I knew I either needed to close or do something new, in part to throw myself into something creative to help myself heal,” Ms. Pruitt stated. “PNPK has been transformational for me and now, I hope, for the Airpark restaurant scene as well.”
For more information, visit www.pnpkaz.com
