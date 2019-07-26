New smoothie and juice bar to open at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SunLife Organics will open at Scottsdale Fashion Square in early fall. (Submitted photo)

Shoppers can enjoy a new smoothie and juice bar, SunLife Organics, opening its first store outside of California at Scottsdale Fashion Square in early fall.

SunLife Organics strives “to love, heal and inspire,” according to a press release, describing the just juice bar as “a way of life fueled by the belief that people matter.”

The juice bar-meets-café concept for SunLife Organics originated from the journey to sobriety for its founder and owner Khalil Rafati, who credits juicing and superfoods with healing his body and mind, as well as jump-starting a passion for making natural ingredients and remedies “delicious and appealing,” the release said.

“The SunLife Organics brand has an incredible reputation among consumers who value quality organic ingredients,” Kim Choukalas, vice president of leasing for Macerich, which oversees the shopping center, said in a prepared statement.

“Our shoppers share an affinity for exceptional quality when it comes to every aspect of their lifestyle, including food, and we’re thrilled that SunLife Organics selected Scottsdale Fashion Square as its first step toward growing the brand outside its home state.”

“When we created SunLife, it was with the idea that we wanted the community to have an opportunity to experience what I had, and to provide access to true nourishment,” Mr. Rafati said in a prepared statement.

“We wanted a place where people could go for great organic food, but beyond that, we wanted a place where people could come together and re-connect as a community, elevate the human spirit, and get back to basics.”

Menu items at SunLife Organics include a collection of Signature Superfood Shakes. Guests can also create their own custom smoothies and choose from a handful of protein shakes, the release noted.

