NOAH receives $30,000 to provide oral health services to children

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health received a $30,000 grant from Delta Dental of Arizona to deliver oral health education and screening to uninsured and under-insured children.

Services will be provided at back-to-school events, community health fairs and other school activities in low-income areas.

Statistics show tooth decay in children and adolescents is twice as high for under-served families than those from higher incomes due to lack of education about the importance of oral hygiene, according to a release.

“Our priority when children come to NOAH dental clinics is dental education and prevention,” Lou Sarrosa Wise, DMD, NOAH dental director, said in the release.

“Thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona, NOAH’s Smiles Happen project will deliver oral health education and screenings to 4,800 underserved/uninsured children and youth at various events throughout the year, providing them with the ability to thrive physically and academically.”

As a federally qualified health center, NOAH provides accessible, affordable and confidential care of individuals and families who have little or no access to basic health care, according to the release.

NOAH dental clinics offer a wide-range of oral health services provided by a dedicated team of dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and support staff. Services include preventive, emergency and restorative treatment.

“Tooth decay, which is largely preventable, remains one of the most common chronic diseases for children,” Allan Allford, chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Arizona, said.

“We believe in NOAH’s approach to improve children’s oral heath in Arizona by providing more education to our youth and are proud to support them in their mission,” he said.

About Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation

Founded in 1997, the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is the charitable arm of Delta Dental of Arizona, the dental benefits company.

Its mission is to improve oral health, particularly for uninsured and under-insured groups and communities. Since 2006, the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation has provided more than $12 million in community benefit support for oral health promotion and dental disease prevention programs across the state.

For more information on the foundation, visit www.deltadentalaz.com/foundation.

About NOAH

Founded in 1997 to bring healthcare to children, the NOAH bus traveled from school to school, NOAH expanded its services in 2012 and now operates 11 federally qualified health centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

NOAH is dedicated to building a healthier community providing comprehensive, quality healthcare with team-based, coordinated care and support for individual and family wellness.

The community health center combines family medicine, pediatric care, dental services, behavioral health and prevention with a team of experienced professionals who are committed to high-quality care.

For more information, visit www.noahhelps.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.