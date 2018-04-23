Nonprofit honors Vantage Mobility CEO for support of military

Tim Barone, CEO of Phoenix-based Vantage Mobility International was honored last week in Washington, D.C. by the Military Officers Association of America for outstanding contributions in support of the military community.
MOAA presented Mr. Barone with the Distinguished Service Award during a special ceremony on Capitol Hill.
MOAA also honored Arizona Reps. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema with its 2018 Arthur T. Marix Congressional Leadership Award for their committee contributions in support of military service members, veterans and their families.
Mr. Barone received the award for VMI’s work helping thousands of disabled veterans achieve independence and mobility through the company’s line of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, according to a release.
“VMI’s mission is to never forget the challenges that our customers face every day, and our dedicated Veteran Advocate Center is all about having a team of employees committed to meeting the needs of our veteran customer base,” Mr. Barone stated. “The employees who work in that department are veterans themselves and can truly relate to their needs.”
VMI’s Veteran Advocate team members assist veterans with information about VA benefits, grants and exclusive VMI rebate programs such as Operation Independence and USAA.
VMI has also contributed more than $2.1 million to help veterans achieve greater independence, the release stated.
“We are incredibly proud that our work in serving this community is being recognized and humbled by the prestigious company we are in as recipients of this award,” Mr. Barone stated.
“Tim Barone and Vantage Mobility International are helping wounded service members reclaim independence,” stated retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana Atkins, MOAA president and CEO. “That impacts every aspect of their lives.”
The Military Officers Association of America is a nonpartisan, non-profit and the nation’s largest military officers’ association with more than 350,000 members from every branch of uniformed service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors, according to the release.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.