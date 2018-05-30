North Scottsdale community wins awards for design, planning excellence

Camelot Homes has received Gold Nugget honors in PCBC’s annual competition for its White Horse community in North Scottsdale.

The competition honors architectural design and planning excellence and draws entries internationally.

Camelot Homes earned Merit Award honors for White Horse, which was honored for Best Single Family Detached Home 3,500-4,500 square feet (Cheval floorplan), Best Single Family Detached Home more than 4,500 square feet (Cavallo floorplan), and Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home (Cavallo and Equus floorplans).

Homes in the White Horse community “reflect a true paradigm shift in new home design with more outdoor space, options and flexibility to raise the standard of luxury living,” according to a release announcing the awards.

The gated community is off Pima Road and Los Gatos Drive next to DC Ranch in North Scottsdale.

“White Horse has been a personal passion project for our family. We extensively researched talented architects and interior designers, pursued our vision of indoor and outdoor resort living and incorporated personal touches on the homes,” Cammie Hancock Beckert, managing director of Camelot Homes, stated. “Camelot Homes is thrilled White Horse has been so warmly received.”

The Grand Awards will be chosen from the Merit Award winners and announced Thursday, June 28, in San Francisco as a highlight of PCBC, the nation’s largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development industry.

“Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” stated judging chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish.

Winners this year were chosen from more than 600 entries from around the world.

