OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen opens at The Grove in McCormick Ranch on Thursday, June 27 at the corner of Hayden Road and McCormick Parkway.

This is the Tucson-based concept’s second Valley location and to celebrate the opening, OBON will offer happy hour from open to close, Monday through Sunday in July at 7300 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Suite 102, in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

The restaurant will be open for dinner only, 4–11 p.m., through Sunday, June 30, the release said. Starting Monday, July 1, OBON will be open for lunch and dinner, Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fukush Restaurant Concepts announced today the opening of OBON as one of the first businesses to open in the new upscale, Santa Barbara-style development center to serve “unique interpretations” of traditional Japanese dishes with Korean influences, according to the release.

“We chose to open our second Scottsdale location in McCormick Ranch, not only because it’s one of the most coveted areas in the city, but because it has the charm and the sense of community that we embody at OBON,” said Brandon Katz, founder of Fukush Restaurant Concepts, in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to offer the neighborhood a conveniently located spot at The Grove—a place where our guests can share a meal with friends and family, sit down for a lunch meeting over sake and sushi, or simply grab a late-night craft cocktail.”

About 3,200-square-feet, the dining room is open and inviting, the release said, describing a large bar and an expo kitchen where guests will see chefs prepare each meal to order.

With an indoor-outdoor experience, the restaurant features slide-away window walls connecting the dining room with a 1,600-square-foot patio overlooking The Grove’s landscape.

The interior design is said to reflect OBON’s “signature style” with murals and wall art composed by Phoenix natives Price Goodman and Kiki and additional art pieces by Aaron Bodden.

Led by Chef Paulo Im, OBON’s menu features an array of shareable plates, steamed buns, and ramen and sushi, the release added.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.