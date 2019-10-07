Old Town Scottsdale Winfield Apartments sell for $18.3M

The Winfield of Scottsdale at 8021 E. Osborn Road. (Submitted photo)

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that Michigan-based Winfield Apartments of Scottsdale, LLC recently purchased The Winfield of Scottsdale at 8021 E. Osborn Road.

The $18.3 million transaction equated to $192,632 per unit, from Scottsdale-based Winfield Apartments, LLC, according to a press release.

A fully-renovated 95-unit “premier” apartment complex in Old Town Scottsdale, The Winfield of Scottsdale was built in 1969, according to a press release.

The property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, with four floor plans, featuring mid-century modern architecture, private patios and state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesar stone countertops.

Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, grilling stations and proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment, the release described.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

“This well positioned asset is an excellent fit in the buyer’s current multifamily portfolio. Given the unique and renovated nature of the property, it will prove to be a durable asset for years to come,” Mr. Nicoluzakis said in a prepared statement.

