Olive oil company plans anniversary event

The Cave Creek Olive Oil Company will have discounts for its anniversary celebration Saturday, June 23. (Submitted photo)

The Cave Creek Olive Oil Company will celebrate its four-year anniversary 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, by offering a 20 percent discount on its products (except beauty) along with champagne, cake and punch.

“Balsamic vinegars and olive oils are heart-healthy foods,” owner Martha Bates stated in a release. “Balsamic vinegars help to balance blood sugar and aid in digestion. Olive oils help reduce the risk of heart disease, blood pressure, arthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes and obesity.”

She also stated that “they help keep the heart young and are good for the skin.”

Cave Creek Olive Oil Company, 6201 E. Cave Creek Road, can be reached at 480-595-3157.

