Optima debuts Green-Building design for luxury condos

Optima debuts the company’s award-winning, green-building design at its newest $500 million luxury condo enclave in Scottsdale – Optima Kierland Center. Submitted photo

Optima real estate development firm is underway with its third and fourth luxury residential towers, including 7180 Optima Kierland.

Optima Kierland will be the “most elevated offering within the $500 million, multi-tower enclave” of Optima Kierland Center as the master-planned community embodies the design of architects David Hovey, Sr. FAIA, Optima’s founder/CEO, and David Hovey, Jr. AIA, Optima’s president, who create cutting-edge, nationally recognized residential buildings, according to a press release.

Optima is said to have set a new standard for multifamily green building in Arizona with the recently completed 7120 Optima Kierland and 7180 Optima Kierland set to open in late 2020. Features of 7180 Optima Kierland range from a next-generation vertical landscape system to its park-like setting of six acres of landscaped open space, according to the release.

All parking at Optima Kierland Center is underground to maximize open, green space and reduce the heat island effect, the release added.

“We’ve always been focused on pushing the envelope with each Optima development when it comes to sustainability, design and technology. It’s the right thing to do for 21st Century residential housing,” said David Hovey, Jr., AIA, in a prepared statement.

“We put an emphasis on minimizing hard materials like blacktop, roads and parking lots surrounding our buildings to create more open, lush green space. We have committed ourselves to the Architecture 2030 Challenge, with the mission of being carbon-neutral by the year 2030.”

Optima Kierland Center has been named a pilot project for the city of Phoenix’s newly-adopted International Green Construction Code. A few miles south, Optima Sonoran Village was also chosen as the pilot project for the city of Scottsdale’s IGCC, the release noted.

At all four of its Arizona multifamily residential communities, encompassing nearly 2,500 homes, Optima integrates the environmental benefits into the aesthetics of each building with hanging gardens; acres of rooftop gardens; overhanging bridges and more.

