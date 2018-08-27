Optima Kierland Center breaks ground for phase 2 of luxury condos

Optima Kierland Center has broken ground on the second phase of condominium homes with an expected completion date of 2020.

Located at Scottsdale Road and Kierland Boulevard, the first condominium tower of Optima Kierland, 7120 E. Kierland, is 95 percent sold with more than 90 percent of the homes closed, according to a release. Home prices for the first phase ranged from the $300s to more than $6.5 million.

“Optima buyers tell us that the ability to combine and customize floor plans is a huge selling point, so we have taken that to the next level in this second condominium tower,” stated David Hovey Jr., president of Optima, the project architect and developer. “Customization is the primary focus – floor-to-floor, wall-to-wall – if you can dream it, we will make it happen.”

The newest building, 7180 E. Kierland, will feature 202 homes across 12 stories plus an exclusive rooftop Skydeck amenity space with pools, spa and running track. Floor plans range from approximately 776 to 2,704 square feet.

For more information: optimakierland-condos.com.

