Optima notes sales of more than 300 homes at Optima Kierland Center

Optima is selling 14 times faster than Phoenix-Metro average (Submitted photo)

Real estate development firm Optima has announced that it has surpassed the 300th sale milestone at Optima Kierland Center in Scottsdale.

And, the company is noted to lead the market for sales velocity by nearly 14 times the Phoenix-metro average compared to other new condominium developments across the Valley, according to a press release, citing a July 2019 market study by Polaris Pacific.

According to the West Coast leader in multi-family real estate sales and marketing, new condominium developments in Phoenix-metro averaged 1.3 sales per month since January; and since sales began that month at 7180 Optima Kierland, there have been 90 homes sold at the rate of 13 per month, the release said.

“The Valley’s housing market during the summer months is typically very stagnant, however we have been fortunate enough to have buyers, both locally and nationally, maintain strong interest in 7180 Optima Kierland,” said Optima President and Principal Architect David Hovey Jr. in a prepared statement.

“The three major draws for buyers have been the upscale amenities that surpass any other residential offering in the state; proximity just across Kierland Boulevard to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and the high level of customization that buyers can take advantage of.”

Within Optima Kierland Center, the $500 million luxury residential community located in the Kierland neighborhood, are four residential towers each with completely separate and private amenities. Two of the towers offer for-sale condominiums and include 7120 Optima Kierland, the Valley’s fastest selling condominium community in recent years that sold out all 220 residences in March, and 7180 Optima Kierland, which is now selling and will be completed in 2020.

Ranging in price from the $500Ks to more than $2 million, the 12-story 7180 Optima Kierland tower has 202 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, plus penthouses. 7180 Optima Kierland provides buyers the freedom to combine and customize residences to create a “dream home.” Buyers can work with Optima’s in-house architecture and interior design teams to combine floor plans and customize interiors, the release noted.

Also, 7180 Optima Kierland has amenities on the ground floor and rooftop Skydeck with Arizona’s first residential rooftop running track, a heated lap pool, a full outdoor bar and kitchen with entertaining spaces, indoor and outdoor theaters, a nearly 16,000 square-foot fitness center, a basketball, pickle ball and squash court, and more.

Optima Kierland Center is based on the concept of vertically stacked courtyard houses with grand open civic courtyards said to be reminiscent of classical-era planning. The buildings are designed to float above grade level and allow for maximum amount of landscaping and open space.

